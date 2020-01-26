National Bank Financial Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$54.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities cut Exchange Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.06.

Shares of EIF opened at C$43.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$28.69 and a 1-year high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

