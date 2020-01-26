Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.10

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.15 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co.. alerts:

TSE:CMMC opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $137.41 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,344.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.