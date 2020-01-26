HC Wainwright Lowers First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.50

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

