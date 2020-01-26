HC Wainwright Lowers First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target to C$1.50

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of First Mining Gold stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. First Mining Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
