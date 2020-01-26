CIBC Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$18.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.93.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.37. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

