Juniper Networks (JNPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

