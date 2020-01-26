Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Increased to C$1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CS opened at C$0.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,160,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

