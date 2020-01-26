Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WHR opened at $149.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

