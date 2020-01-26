Equity Residential (EQR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $685.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.40. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,613. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.