HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $797.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $35.44.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

