Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.22, but opened at $91.24. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James shares last traded at $90.59, with a volume of 661,853 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $541,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,159,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 119.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,954,000 after purchasing an additional 623,322 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,011,000 after purchasing an additional 136,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

