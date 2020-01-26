American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.38, but opened at $131.37. American Express shares last traded at $135.11, with a volume of 8,630,111 shares traded.

The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their target price on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,551,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in American Express by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

