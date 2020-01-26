American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Express (NYSE:AXP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $126.38, but opened at $131.37. American Express shares last traded at $135.11, with a volume of 8,630,111 shares traded.

The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their target price on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,551,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in American Express by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
Raymond James Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade
American Express Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
American Express Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
West Mountain Environmental Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.17
West Mountain Environmental Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.17
SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds
SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds
McDermott International Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
McDermott International Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report