West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.17

Media headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a coverage optimism score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

West Mountain Environmental has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

