SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $97.85 on Friday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.64.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

