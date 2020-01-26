McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) has trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. McDermott International earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MDR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

