Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare earned a daily sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FSPKF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

