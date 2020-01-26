Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Given News Sentiment Score of 1.50

Headlines about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

DAL stock opened at GBX 404.75 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 447.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.34. The company has a market capitalization of $749.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.18.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

