Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.21. Resources Connection shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 5,082 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Resources Connection by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:RECN)

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

