Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $21.76. Kinder Morgan shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 6,886,333 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. grace capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.