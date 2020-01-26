East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.86, but opened at $50.93. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $49.73, with a volume of 64,454 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

