TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 28,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 601,117 shares.The stock last traded at $15.36 and had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

