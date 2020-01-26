Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harsco traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 731337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Resources Connection Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling
Resources Connection Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling
Kinder Morgan Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
Kinder Morgan Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
East West Bancorp Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings
East West Bancorp Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings
PG&E Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
PG&E Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
TTM Technologies Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade
TTM Technologies Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade
Harsco Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Harsco Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report