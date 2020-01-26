Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harsco traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 731337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

