eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $150.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. eHealth traded as high as $125.18 and last traded at $120.95, with a volume of 68608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.13.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,545,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.