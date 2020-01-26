Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 133689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.29.

The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.