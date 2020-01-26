Orisun Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 29th (OTCMKTS:ORSNU)

Orisun Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 29th. Orisun Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 2nd. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ORSNU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Orisun Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orisun Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orisun Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORSNU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Orisun Acquisition Company Profile

Orisun Acquisition Corp. intends to focus on operating businesses in the technology industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

