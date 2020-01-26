FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.22 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,074.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,338 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,717,000 after purchasing an additional 529,992 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,125 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

