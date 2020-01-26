Brokers Offer Predictions for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $142.03 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.79 and a 200-day moving average of $134.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $252,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

