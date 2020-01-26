Brokers Set Expectations for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Resources Connection Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling
Resources Connection Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average on Insider Selling
Kinder Morgan Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
Kinder Morgan Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement
East West Bancorp Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings
East West Bancorp Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings
PG&E Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
PG&E Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade
TTM Technologies Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade
TTM Technologies Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade
Harsco Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade
Harsco Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report