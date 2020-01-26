Brokers Set Expectations for Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 over the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

