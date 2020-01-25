Founders Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.