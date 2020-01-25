Founders Capital Management Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3,644.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.68. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

