Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

