10 15 Associates Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

NYSE:APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

