10 15 Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $261.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $267.63. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.03.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

