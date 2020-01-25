VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

