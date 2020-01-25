Founders Capital Management Buys 749 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,665,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

