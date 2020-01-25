10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 2,410 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. SAP comprises 2.1% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56. The company has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $100.97 and a 12 month high of $140.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

