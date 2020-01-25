10 15 Associates Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

