10 15 Associates Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 91,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 18,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,179,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.18. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

