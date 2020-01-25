10 15 Associates Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.