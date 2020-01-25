Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 176,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $58.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

