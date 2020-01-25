10 15 Associates Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.