Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,234 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for about 1.9% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

