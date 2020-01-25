10 15 Associates Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

