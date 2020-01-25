LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.4% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 451,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $16,066,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.