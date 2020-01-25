10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

10 15 Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 2.5% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Anthem by 33.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,964,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after acquiring an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 108.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,673,000 after acquiring an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $297.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

