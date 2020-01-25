Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $127.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

