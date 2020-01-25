Founders Capital Management Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Founders Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 88,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $131.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.80 and a 1-year high of $131.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

