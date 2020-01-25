First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $42,922,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $29,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $224.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average of $233.90. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $199.53 and a 52-week high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

