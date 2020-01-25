First American Bank Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $283.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $181.17 and a 52-week high of $287.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

