First American Bank Makes New Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $244.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

