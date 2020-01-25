First American Bank Purchases Shares of 61,751 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,751 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
Several research firms have commented on WMT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
